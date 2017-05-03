Tech
Search
Most Powerful WomenJane Goodall Asks Ivanka Trump to ‘Stand With Us’ After Being Quoted in Her Book
Disneynature With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere Of "Born In China"
UberUber Is Facing the Possible Shutdown of Its Self-Driving Car Program
SECWall Street Lawyer Jay Clayton Confirmed as Trump’s SEC Chair
SEC Approves Systemic-Risk Reporting Rule For Hedge Fund Firms
Brainstorm HealthHere’s How You Can Tame Your Distracted Mind
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
iPhone sales

Apple Suppliers’ Shares Are Dropping on Weak iPhone Sales

Reuters
6:10 AM ET

Shares of European suppliers of microchips, sensors and circuitry to Apple fell on Wednesday after the smartphone company's much-awaited iPhone sales missed expectations in the second quarter.

Suppliers rely on strong iPhone sales for part of their profits, and in some cases Apple's announcement on Tuesday reawakened concerns about excessive exposure to Apple.

Shares in Dialog Semiconductor (dlgnf), which provides power management systems for Apple, fell 3%, among the top European fallers on the day.

The company has been in investors' focus since mid-April when a research note from German broker Bankhaus Lampe suggested Apple could be developing the capacity to bring its power management components in-house.

That report knocked as much as a quarter off of Dialog's market value on the day. The company gets nearly 75% of its revenue from Apple, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.

Imagination Technologies (ignmf), a British designer of graphical processing units used in smartphones, was down 0.5%. In April it said Apple (aapl), its largest customer, would stop using its technology within 15 to 24 months, causing its stock to lose nearly two thirds of its value in a single day.

Swiss company AMS (aukuf), the maker of optical sensors for iPhones, dropped 2.1% and Italy's STMicro (stmef), which provides the phone's accelerometers, gyroscopes and motion sensors, fell 1.7%.

Shares in ASML (asml), Europe's largest supplier to computer chip makers, fell 0.6%. The Netherlands-listed company is lower down the Apple supply chain than Dialog and STMicro, supplying to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company which in turn serves Apple.

Apple said on Tuesday it sold 50.76 million iPhones in the quarter ended April 1, down from 51.19 million a year earlier, indicating that customers may have held back purchases in anticipation of its 10th anniversary edition.

Analysts on average had estimated iPhone sales of 52.27 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE