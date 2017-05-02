Docker Names Former Concur Exec as New CEO

Docker, a closely-watched company that has backed containers as the modern way to build software, named former Concur executive Steve Singh as its CEO.

Former CEO Ben Golub announced the news on Monday night. Singh, who joined Docker's board in November, is currently chairman of the board of the San Francisco company. Golub said he will join Docker's board.

Software developers at companies worldwide have embraced the use of containers as a way to package software applications in a resource-efficient and portable manner. The advantage for businesses is that containers can run applications on less hardware, and those applications can pull data from many sources.

But, perhaps most important, those applications can be moved from one set of infrastructure to another with minimal muss and fuss.

Rumblings about management changes at the top of Docker have surfaced repeatedly over the past few years as it has struggled to make money on popular, but freely available open-source technology.

"Over the past four years, Docker has grown at an incredible rate," said Solomon Hykes, Docker's founder and chief technology officer, in a statement . "We are now seeing widespread traction in the developer community and the enterprise market."

The company, founded in 2010 as dotCloud, has raised just over $180 million in its seven years of existence from such backers as Greylock Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Insight Venture Partners.