QualcommEU Antitrust Watchdogs Set a Date to Decide on Qualcomm’s Bid for NXP
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
LeadershipExclusive: Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz Appointed to Four Seasons’ Board of Directors
Julia Hartz, CEO Eventbrite, Berlin, 21st June 16, at Fabrik 23, Wedding Berlin, Photo: Stefan Wieland 2016
PointCloudInfosys Will Hire 10,000 U.S. Workers as Trump Targets Outsourcing Firms
Most Powerful Women7 Productivity Tips Ivanka Trump Swears By
US-POLITICS-SMALL BUSINESS-TRUMP
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Soaring Above $1,400 to Another All-Time High

Reuters
7:38 AM ET

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $1,400 on Tuesday, after more than tripling in value over the past year, with its most recent rise attributed to strong demand in Japan, where the digital currency has been deemed a legal means of payment.

Cryptocompare, a data website that analyzes bitcoin trading across dozens of exchanges globally, said around 50% of trading volume over the past 24 hours had been on the bitcoin/Japanese yen exchange rate.

"The Japanese have recently warmed their approach towards bitcoin by treating it legally as a form of payment - a ratification and bringing into the regulatory fold," said Charles Hayter, the website's founder.

"China's clampdown on exchanges can also be seen as a positive move for the industry too," he added.

Chinese authorities have increased scrutiny of exchanges this year and have forced them to start charging trading fees, after becoming concerned about bitcoin speculation and its potential use in money laundering.

Bitcoin surged as much as 3% on Tuesday on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, where trading is dollar-denominated, to hit $1,437, its highest since its 2008 launch. That marked a more than 200 percent increase from its price in early May last year.

Its current levels put the total value of all bitcoins in circulation - the so-called "market cap" - close to $25 billion, putting its worth on a par with a large-cap company.

Bitcoin analysts said the price had also been boosted by a request by the BATS exchange that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission review its March decision not to approve a bitcoin-tracking ETF set up by the Winklevoss brothers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE