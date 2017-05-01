Kelly Ripa attends the "All We Had" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 15, 2016 in New York City.

Kelly Ripa attends the "All We Had" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 15, 2016 in New York City. Photograph by Mike Coppola—Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Kelly Ripa's new Live co-host is already quite familiar to her viewers.

After teasing the announcement of a new partner in crime via Twitter Sunday afternoon, Ripa will name TV personality Ryan Seacrest as her co-host on her ABC show, CNN reports.

Seacrest has appeared on Live five times since Ripa's former co-host Michael Strahan left the show last year to co-host Good Morning America , also on ABC.

Ripa and Michael Gelman, the executive producer of Live , reportedly weren't told about Strahan's plans to leave until just a few minutes before they were announced to the public, leading to a much-talked about dispute between Ripa and ABC . The day after the announcement, Ripa did not appear on Live , causing speculation that she was protesting the network's parent company, Disney .

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s newsletter for and about powerful women.

Strahan had been Ripa's co-host for four years until joining GMA in September. Ripa has been hosting Live for 15 years with a rotating roster of permanent and guest co-hosts, who have included stars like Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kim Kardashian West.

Seacrest will be Ripa's third permanent co-host after Regis Philbin and Strahan.