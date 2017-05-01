Leadership
Search
OneTimePresident Trump Is Considering Breaking Up Big Banks
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
TwitterHere’s What’s Interesting About The Twitter-Bloomberg Video Deal
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala
AirbnbAirbnb and San Francisco Settle Over Short-Term Rental Law
Wall StreetBig Bank Stocks Drop Sharply After Trump Says He Might Break Them Up
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
President Trump Meets With Independent Community Bankers Association
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event with the Independent Community Bankers Association in the Kennedy Garden of the White House May 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Alex Wong—Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Would ‘Absolutely’ Meet With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Mahita Gajanan
1:24 PM ET

President Trump said he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if the situation warranted it, amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over the country's nuclear weapons program.

"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump told Bloomberg News on Monday. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that."

Under Jong-un's regime, North Korea has bolstered its nuclear force and conducted multiple weapons tests. Trump has said a "major conflict" with North Korea is possible over its weapons programs, as China last week said the situation on the Korean peninsula could grow out of control.

The isolated North Korean leader has not met with any foreign leaders since taking control in 2011 and has not left his country. Trump said he was willing to talk to the leader in an interview with Reuters while running for office last year.

"Most political people would never say that, but I'm telling you right now under the right circumstances I would meet with him," Trump said. "We have breaking news."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE