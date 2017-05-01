President Trump Would ‘Absolutely’ Meet With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event with the Independent Community Bankers Association in the Kennedy Garden of the White House May 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event with the Independent Community Bankers Association in the Kennedy Garden of the White House May 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong—Getty Images

President Trump said he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if the situation warranted it, amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over the country's nuclear weapons program .

"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump told Bloomberg News on Monday. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that."

Under Jong-un's regime, North Korea has bolstered its nuclear force and conducted multiple weapons tests. Trump has said a "major conflict" with North Korea is possible over its weapons programs, as China last week said the situation on the Korean peninsula could grow out of control.

The isolated North Korean leader has not met with any foreign leaders since taking control in 2011 and has not left his country. Trump said he was willing to talk to the leader in an interview with Reuters while running for office last year.

"Most political people would never say that, but I'm telling you right now under the right circumstances I would meet with him," Trump said. "We have breaking news."