Food and beverage

Starbucks Will Add More ‘Funky Drinks’ to Menu After Unicorn Frapp Boosts Sales

Tara John
8:01 AM ET

Starbucks plans on rolling out more color-changing drinks this year following the success of its Unicorn Frappuccino, which drove a large amount of traffic to its U.S. chains during its five-day release in April.

"Just stay tuned because we have a lot more coming," the company's former CEO, Howard Schultz, told a Thursday earnings conference call, CNBC reports. He says the funky, pink and blue Frappuccino bumped traffic to its chains—sales will probably be seen in Starbuck's fiscal third-quarter earnings— and helped with the coffee's chains brand awareness.

He also called the drink "the most stunning example of our understanding of digital and social media and Instagram," ABC reports.

"We will bring at least one new entirely new drink into Happy Hour this year that is going to be as good as Unicorn or better," Starbucks (sbux) CEO Kevin Johnson said on the call, CNBC reports.

