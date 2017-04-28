Leadership
Watch Live: President Trump Speaks to the National Rifle Association

Aric Jenkins
1:19 PM ET

President Donald Trump will speak at a National Rifle Association event in Atlanta on Friday, making him the first President to directly address the gun-rights group in 34 years.

The NRA endorsed Trump during his campaign and now the president is expected to thank the organization for its support, according to the New York Times. The NRA poured more than $30 million into Trump's campaign to help him get elected, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, NBC News reports. The last President to speak to the group was Ronald Reagan in 1983

The President's 100th day in office arrives Saturday — April 29 — though he recently downplayed the marker's importance, tweeting: "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!"

Trump is expected to take the stage at the Georgia World Congress Center at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live above.

