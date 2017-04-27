Nintendo Toys Are Coming Back to McDonald’s Happy Meals

"Super Mario Odyssey" video game displayed during the Nintendo Switch console unveiling on Jan. 13, 2017 in Paris, France.

"Super Mario Odyssey" video game displayed during the Nintendo Switch console unveiling on Jan. 13, 2017 in Paris, France. Chesnot—Getty Images

For the first time since the 1990s, Nintendo ( nintendo ) is teaming up with McDonald's ( mcd ) to turn their iconic video game characters into Happy Meal toys.

From April 26 to May 22, kids' meals at McDonald's locations around the U.S. will feature one of eight Super Mario figurines, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, Invincible Mario, a Red Koopa Shell and 1-Up Mushroom.

Each of the toys will also have a special function such as lighting up, making sounds, rolling on wind-up wheels or spitting out fireballs.

Starting today, you’ll be able to receive one of eight Super Mario toys with the purchase of a McDonald’s Happy Meal! Promotion ends May 22. pic.twitter.com/Fw6jl3Oo42 - Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2017

Over the same period, the fast-food chain will also enter McDonald's app users into a sweepstakes to win a Nintendo Switch console.

For more about Nintendo, watch Fortune's video:

With Pokemon GO still taking the world by storm and Nintendo's new Switch console flying off the shelves, 2017 looks set to become another bumper year for the resurgent games company.