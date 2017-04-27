This New Heineken Commercial Has Been Described as the ‘Antidote’ to Pepsi’s Ad

While soda may not be the perfect olive branch, Heineken's new ad suggests beer could be more effective.

Heineken released the 2-minute video "Worlds Apart: An Experiment" in the wake of other socially-minded advertising that didn't land — notably, Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial .

The beer spot, which Heineken says was truly unscripted , shows three pairs of strangers with very opposing views or professed intolerance building a bar together. They don't know each other's views at the time, but are later shown video of each other talking about issues like transgender rights, climate change and feminism.

After the IKEA-like assembling teamwork, all three pairs chose to sit down at the bar (over two Heinekens, naturally) to discuss their differences.

The ad has generally been received well by critics and viewers, and you can check it out in the player above.

I don't drink beer. But maaaaybe I will now? (No, I hate the taste. But this is beautiful) https://t.co/ViLgXUKZdc - Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) April 26, 2017