Elon Musk

Take a Look At Elon Musk’s Incredible Boring Machine

Kirsten Korosec
3:48 PM ET

In between running Tesla, SpaceX, advising President Donald Trump, and launching a Neurolink brain interface company, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also keen on finding a quickly and cost-effectively dig networks of tunnels for vehicles and high-speed trains.

And it looks like The Boring Company, the company Musk founded to disrupt the hole digging business, is making some progress.

A SpaceX employee posted a photo on Instagram recently. It first was spotted by Business Insider, although that photo no longer appears. Another one, posted Wednesday by a SpaceX engineer, shows the same industrial-sized cylindrical tunnel digger, which has a white exterior and the words "The Boring Company" emblazoned on its side.

The companies cool stuff I see outside the office. Can't wait to see some tunnels! #theboringcompany #workperks

A post shared by Ryan Schroeder (@schrodude) on

Musk first brought up the idea in December while sitting in infamously stubborn Los Angeles traffic. It didn't take long for Musk to dig into the concept.

By February, a giant hole meant to be a demonstration project appeared on the SpaceX campus in Hawthorne, Calif., the details of which were reported by Bloomberg. Now the company has branded swag, including a baseball hat.

Follow FORTUNE