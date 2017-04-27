In between running Tesla, SpaceX, advising President Donald Trump, and launching a Neurolink brain interface company, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also keen on finding a quickly and cost-effectively dig networks of tunnels for vehicles and high-speed trains.

And it looks like The Boring Company, the company Musk founded to disrupt the hole digging business, is making some progress.

A SpaceX employee posted a photo on Instagram recently. It first was spotted by Business Insider , although that photo no longer appears. Another one, posted Wednesday by a SpaceX engineer, shows the same industrial-sized cylindrical tunnel digger, which has a white exterior and the words "The Boring Company" emblazoned on its side.

The companies cool stuff I see outside the office. Can't wait to see some tunnels! #theboringcompany #workperks A post shared by Ryan Schroeder (@schrodude) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Musk first brought up the idea in December while sitting in infamously stubborn Los Angeles traffic. It didn't take long for Musk to dig into the concept.

Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

By February, a giant hole meant to be a demonstration project appeared on the SpaceX campus in Hawthorne, Calif., the details of which were reported by Bloomberg. Now the company has branded swag , including a baseball hat.