Tech
Search
Donald TrumpSorry Trump. Your Tax Cut is Not the Biggest in History
President Donald Trump
BlackBerryHow Keyboard Lovers Can Get the New Blackberry KeyOne Phone
A man holds the new BlackBerry Key One before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Donald TrumpBusiness and Government Are All in the Family for Donald Trump
Donald Trump and his children (l-r) Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. days before his January inauguration
Data SheetWhat We Can Learn from the E-Saga of Estonia
Tallinn, Estonia
Best Companies

Apple’s iPhone 7 Performance Is a Mixed Bag

Don Reisinger
10:35 AM ET

Apple's iPhone 7's sales performance is strikingly similar to its predecessor's—and that's not necessarily a good thing, according to a new study.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus combined to account for 68% of total iPhone sales in the U.S. last quarter, new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows (PDF).

However, that figure slid slightly from the year-ago quarter, when the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus—then the highest-end Apple handsets—accounted for more than 70% of sales. What's more, older iPhone models, including the iPhone 6s, sold better in the first quarter than Apple's legacy handsets have performed in years prior.

"Despite upgraded features like each new flagship iPhone release, the legacy models accounted for almost a third of iPhones sold in the quarter, the highest percentage since Apple (aapl) started releasing two new phones each fall in 2014," CIRP partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz said in a statement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple released its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models last fall. The handsets come with minor design upgrades compared to the previous year's iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, but have a more powerful processor. Apple also made the controversial decision in the iPhone 7 line to eliminate the handset's headphone jack. However, few users have complained of the omission, and Apple has generally said that iPhone 7 sales are strong. The company hasn't, however, revealed exact sales figures.

CIRP's data suggests there might be more for Apple to worry about than how its iPhone 7 compares to the iPhone 6s. Notably, the company found that just 10% of Americans who purchased an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus last quarter came from an Android-based device. In the first quarter of 2016, 26% of iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus buyers came from Android, the research firm said.

However, CIRP said that Apple has an exceedingly loyal user base that doesn't often move to Android.

Although the iPhone 7's performance was a bit of a mixed bag in the first quarter, CIRP noted that the larger iPhone 7 Plus model is increasingly growing its share of Apple handset sales. That has pushed Apple's average iPhone selling price up and could be good news for the company's bottom line.

The CIRP study was conducted between April 1 and April 12. It includes responses from 500 U.S. Apple customers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE