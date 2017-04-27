Finance
Employment

American Airlines Offers Workers a Raise

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:20 AM ET

American Airlines is planning to give pilots and flight attendants raises to close industry pay gaps.

Pilots will receive an 8% increase, while flight attendants will get a 5% raise.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said this would make their salaries more comparable to those at competitors.

"As our industry has rapidly evolved and pay increases at other airlines have accelerated, some of our colleagues have fallen behind their peers at other airlines in base pay rates," Parkers said in an employee letter.

This comes after American (aal) announced it would launch a profit-sharing program for non-management employees last year.

The company pays 5% of pretax profits to all eligible workers. In February 2017, it paid a total of $314 million to approximately 100,000 employees.

