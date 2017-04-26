Retail
Search
classic technology5 Tech Classics With A New Modern Twist
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: April 26th
Trump on TwitterIs President Trump’s Constant Tweeting Lifting Twitter’s Profit?
Twitter-No Trump Boost
HealthWhat Science Gets Wrong In The Quest To Create The Perfect Baby
Starbucks

First Unicorns, Now Dragons. There’s a New Secret Drink at Starbucks

Madeline Farber
7:54 AM ET

Move over, unicorns: Dragons have taken over Starbucks.

Some baristas at the coffee giant have created a new secret drink: the Dragon Frappuccino, a spin off of the much debated Unicorn Frappuccino. According to TODAY, the drink came about after baristas reportedly ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frappuccino.

While there's not an official recipe yet, some Instagram users who have tried the drink think it's a mix of Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder, and berry cup swirl, TODAY reports. So far, the reviews are mixed. While some think the drink is too sweet, others prefer it to the Unicorn Frappuccino.

“No weird sour taste like the Unicorn Frapp had,” Mercy Martin, who got hers at a location in Pomona, CA, said, according to TODAY.

Though it's not clear if the Dragon Frappuccino will make it on the official menu, a Starbucks spokesperson did tell TODAY that customers can customize their drinks over "170,000 different ways"—as long as you remember the ingredients.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE