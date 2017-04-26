First Unicorns, Now Dragons. There’s a New Secret Drink at Starbucks

Move over, unicorns: Dragons have taken over Starbucks .

Some baristas at the coffee giant have created a new secret drink: the Dragon Frappuccino, a spin off of the much debated Unicorn Frappuccino . According to TODAY , the drink came about after baristas reportedly ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frappuccino.

While there's not an official recipe yet, some Instagram users who have tried the drink think it's a mix of Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder, and berry cup swirl, TODAY reports. So far, the reviews are mixed. While some think the drink is too sweet, others prefer it to the Unicorn Frappuccino.

109/365: I apologized profusely to my barista before ordering the basic AF #unicornfrappuccino - thankfully they were out of the ingredients and offered me something not only cooler and better tasting, but easier to make: the #dragonfrappuccino @starbucks #ionlyordereditbecauseitmatchesmyhair A post shared by Mercy Martin 🦄 (@heyymercyy) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

“No weird sour taste like the Unicorn Frapp had,” Mercy Martin, who got hers at a location in Pomona, CA, said, according to TODAY.

Though it's not clear if the Dragon Frappuccino will make it on the official menu, a Starbucks spokesperson did tell TODAY that customers can customize their drinks over "170,000 different ways"—as long as you remember the ingredients.