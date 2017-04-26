It’s Now Easier to Find Your Car With Google Maps

You may no longer have to spend hours scanning city streets or huge parking lots for your parked sedan.

Google said Wednesday that Google Maps now supports saving car parking information so drivers can more easily find their cars.

After parking, mobile users can tap on a blue button in the Google Maps app that will trigger a “Save Your Parking” message, which they then need to press again to log the spot. Once Google Maps has saved the location data, drivers can add additional details, such as which level within the parking garage their car located.

Google said people who park in front of parking meters can also note how much time they paid for, and Google will send a notification 15 minutes prior to the meter’s expiring.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter .

A driver can also take a picture of his or her parking spot using the phone’s camera and send that photo to friends. The search giant didn’t say if people could share their parking photos on other third-party social networks like Facebook ( fb ) or Twitter ( twtr ) .

The new parking feature is available on both the Android and Apple iOS apps for Google Maps.