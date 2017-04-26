Anthony Bourdain Says This Airport Has the Best Food

Chef, Author and TV Personality Anthony Bourdain attends The 2015 Bronx Academy Of Letters Chefs' Tasting Benefit at The Edison Ballroom on March 4, 2015 in New York City. Ben Hider—Getty Images

While Anthony Bourdain may refuse to eat airplane food , the professional traveler is an expert on which airports offer the best meals.

The No Reservations and Parts Unknown host said the airport in Singapore has the highest quality food in an interview with The New York Times .

"Probably Changi Airport in Singapore has the best food; it has a hawker center for the employees that's open to the public," he said.

Bourdain is also a fan of the sushi and egg salad sandwiches in Tokyo's airport.

"It has a Lawson convenience store that has these ethereal egg salad sandwiches that defy logic and science with their deliciousness and apparent freshness," he said. "They sit there at near room temperature for I don't know how long on white bread wrapped in plastic, and I don't know why but they're ridiculously good."