Amazon Debuts a New Echo That Takes Hands-Free Photos

Amazon is expanding its line of Echo home automation devices with the debut of a smart, hands-free camera on Wednesday. The new $199 device, called Echo Look, will initially be available to only members of Amazon's subscription program, Prime.

The expansion of Echo isn't surprising. Amazon Echo ( “amzn” ) has been a big hardware hit, becoming one of the company's most successful devices. The Amazon Echo, which the company debuted in 2015, is a tall cylinder that includes a speaker and comes with Alexa, a voice-controlled assistant that answers questions, plays music on command, and orders groceries.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Echo Look is a slimmer voice-activated cylinder that's equipped with a camera. Like Amazon Echo, the device is integrated with voice assistant Alexa. The Echo Look lets you take photos of yourself without having to use your phone's camera. All you have to do is to use your voice to tell the camera to take a full-length photo.

Amazon is also launching a new service called Style Check that will compare two photos of what you're wearing and tell you which outfit looks better. The service is powered by algorithms that review your outfit's fit, color and styling—incorporate advice from fashion specialists—and determine which one looks better.

F or more on Amazon, watch:

It's clear that Amazon is targeting a more fashion-forward crowd with Look, which is being marketed as a device you'd keep in your closet or dressing area. For the past few years, Amazon has been trying to push into the fashion world to draw more customers to its already massive marketplace.

The e-commerce giant said recently that it sold more 60 million clothing items during fourth quarter in 2016 and has acquired fashion sites like Shopbop, MyHabit, and East Dane. Last year, Amazon debuted a live, daily show dedicated to fashion and beauty called Style Code Live.