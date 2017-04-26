Tech
Search
Fiat ChyrslerFiat Chrysler’s SUV Push Pays Off
The 2017 Jeep Compass is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
PointCloudGoogle Exec Says Its Cloud Could Surpass Amazon Cloud by 2022
Most Powerful WomenCanada’s Biggest Bank Now Has an All-Female Financial Adviser Team
General Views of Toronto's Financial District
Mastering DataWhy Net Neutrality Supporters Might Go to Court to Save the Rules
Echo Look, Mounted, Front
Amazon

Amazon Debuts a New Echo That Takes Hands-Free Photos

Leena Rao
12:26 PM ET

Amazon is expanding its line of Echo home automation devices with the debut of a smart, hands-free camera on Wednesday. The new $199 device, called Echo Look, will initially be available to only members of Amazon's subscription program, Prime.

The expansion of Echo isn't surprising. Amazon Echo (“amzn”) has been a big hardware hit, becoming one of the company's most successful devices. The Amazon Echo, which the company debuted in 2015, is a tall cylinder that includes a speaker and comes with Alexa, a voice-controlled assistant that answers questions, plays music on command, and orders groceries.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Echo Look is a slimmer voice-activated cylinder that's equipped with a camera. Like Amazon Echo, the device is integrated with voice assistant Alexa. The Echo Look lets you take photos of yourself without having to use your phone's camera. All you have to do is to use your voice to tell the camera to take a full-length photo.

Amazon is also launching a new service called Style Check that will compare two photos of what you're wearing and tell you which outfit looks better. The service is powered by algorithms that review your outfit's fit, color and styling—incorporate advice from fashion specialists—and determine which one looks better.

For more on Amazon, watch:

It's clear that Amazon is targeting a more fashion-forward crowd with Look, which is being marketed as a device you'd keep in your closet or dressing area. For the past few years, Amazon has been trying to push into the fashion world to draw more customers to its already massive marketplace.

The e-commerce giant said recently that it sold more 60 million clothing items during fourth quarter in 2016 and has acquired fashion sites like Shopbop, MyHabit, and East Dane. Last year, Amazon debuted a live, daily show dedicated to fashion and beauty called Style Code Live.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE