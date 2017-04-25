A Woman Is Suing United Airlines for Allegedly Downgrading Her Seat Without Explanation

United Airlines ( ual ) is facing yet another fresh court case brought by a disgruntled customer.

Passenger Karen Shiboleth alleges that she was forced to vacate her business class seat on a United flight from Newark Liberty Airport to London in September, Bloomberg reports . Shiboleth claims that, without any explanation, she was made to sit in economy, and is now suing United for a minimum of $150,000 in punitive damages "to deter such behavior in the future."

According to the lawsuit, Shiboleth paid nearly $1,500 for a window economy class seat, before forking out a total of over $1,600 and 60,000 American Express miles to upgrade her ticket—first to premium economy, then to business class.

For more about United Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

Then, the suit alleges, 10 minutes before departure Shiboleth was "grabbed [by] her arm" and escorted by an attendant to middle-row economy class seat at the plane's rear. In return, she was only offered a $750 voucher for a future purchase, Bloomberg reports.

United has been dragged down the aisle of bad publicity after the Dr. David Dao incident , which has resulted in plunging stock prices , trolling from rivals, more passenger nightmares emerging , and a lawsuit from the injured passenger.

In a statement to Bloomberg, United says it is "aware of the filing and reviewing it," but did not comment further, citing ongoing litigation.