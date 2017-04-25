United Airlines (ual) is facing yet another fresh court case brought by a disgruntled customer.
Passenger Karen Shiboleth alleges that she was forced to vacate her business class seat on a United flight from Newark Liberty Airport to London in September, Bloomberg reports. Shiboleth claims that, without any explanation, she was made to sit in economy, and is now suing United for a minimum of $150,000 in punitive damages "to deter such behavior in the future."
According to the lawsuit, Shiboleth paid nearly $1,500 for a window economy class seat, before forking out a total of over $1,600 and 60,000 American Express miles to upgrade her ticket—first to premium economy, then to business class.
For more about United Airlines, watch Fortune's video:
Then, the suit alleges, 10 minutes before departure Shiboleth was "grabbed [by] her arm" and escorted by an attendant to middle-row economy class seat at the plane's rear. In return, she was only offered a $750 voucher for a future purchase, Bloomberg reports.
United has been dragged down the aisle of bad publicity after the Dr. David Dao incident, which has resulted in plunging stock prices, trolling from rivals, more passenger nightmares emerging, and a lawsuit from the injured passenger.
In a statement to Bloomberg, United says it is "aware of the filing and reviewing it," but did not comment further, citing ongoing litigation.