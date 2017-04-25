Spotify Considers Creating a ‘Category-Defining’ Gadget

The Logo of Spotify is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on Jan. 21, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Spotify may be planning to branch out from being a mere music streaming service to also selling audio devices.

Home entertainment news site Zatz Not Funny on Monday found job listings on Spotify's Careers page that hint at a new gadget. The device would "affect the way the world experiences music & talk content," according to the job listings, which are no longer online, and disrupt the market in which it will compete.

"You will be leading an initiative to deliver hardware directly from Spotify to existing and new customers; a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles," the job announcement for a senior product manager says.

The job listing goes on to say that the person who fills the position will "define the product requirements," suggesting it's not far along and likely won't be released anytime soon.

Spotify's streaming-music service, which costs $9.99 monthly, lets users listen to millions of tracks and create playlists. In March, the service surpassed 50 million subscribers for the first time.

It's unclear what kind of device Spotify is considering. Until now, the company has focused exclusively on its streaming music service while updating its apps for third-party manufacturers like Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone and for Android-based devices.

However, Spotify's competition with Apple Music may be prompting it to think about hardware. All of Apple's devices, including its iPhones and Macs, come already bundled with Apple Music, making it easier for Apple to push its streaming service to its customers. Spotify users, in contrast, must go out of their way to download Spotify's app.

Spotify may also be taking cues from companies like Amazon ( amzn ) and Snapchat parent Snap ( snap ) . Amazon sells a variety of mobile devices along with the Internet-connected home hub Echo while Snap sells Spectacles, its recently released sunglasses that come with a built-in video camera.

Spotify declined Fortune 's request for comment about the job listings.