Here’s What Donald Trump Has Done For Women In His First 100 Days

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photograph by Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have been busy.

According to the White House press office , the president has signed 13 Congressional Review Act resolutions and 30 executive orders and worked with Congress to enact 28 laws during the first 100 days of his administration. And while plenty of 45's legislative actions have sparked debate among supporters and detractors alike, women's issues—particularly equal pay, affordable child care, paid leave, women's health, and violence against women protections—have been a major point of focus for Americans in the early days of the Trump presidency.

Here's what the commander-in-chief has done for women in the roughly three months since taking office:

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s newsletter for and about powerful women.

Equal Pay

Despite the first daughter's advocacy for equal pay , the Trump administration has not yet enacted any new legislation dedicated to promoting it. Indeed, the president appears to have taken a step in the opposite direction, quietly signing an executive order to undo President Obama's the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order. In doing so, Trump eliminated a requirement for federal contractors to provide employees with basic information about their pay, including hours worked, overtime earnings, and any pay deductions, one of the few ways the government could evaluate whether companies are paying men and women equally.

Family leave

Despite making a number of campaign promises about instituting a federal leave policy, the Trump administration has taken no concrete steps to advance a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program.

Child care

In his " Contract with the American Voter ," which contains an action plan for Trump's first 100 days in office, the new president pledged to immediately introduce the Affordable Childcare and Eldercare Act. The act "allows Americans to deduct childcare and eldercare from their taxes, incentivizes employers to provide on-site childcare services and creates tax-free dependent care savings accounts for both young and elderly dependents." The administration has not yet introduced the proposal to Congress.

Women's health

One of Trump’s first actions as president was to reinstate and expand the so-called "global gag rule," which prevents recipients of U.S. foreign aid from offering any services relating to abortion—even if they do so with separate funding sources. The president has also signed a bill to overturn protections for Title X grantees , allowing states to block funding for abortion providers—including Planned Parenthood.

Violence against women

While the new administration has made no tangible progress in this area so far, the president has proposed Justice Department cuts that could affect Violence Against Women Act , which serves survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence and supports efforts to reduce sexual assault. The Hill reported in January that Trump is considering eliminating the Office on Violence Against Women altogether.

Fortune has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this story with any response.