Tech
Search
Most Powerful WomenHere’s What Donald Trump Has Done For Women In His First 100 Days
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HOLOCAUST-CEREMONY
Palantir TechnologiesPalantir Settles Federal Discrimination Lawsuit
national parksThese Are the Best Hikes in America
Places To Visit - Yosemite National Park
aviationFlying Premium Economy Is About to Get An Upgrade
delta airlines tweet united leggings
Mastering Data

AT&T Will No Longer Provide Full-Year Sales Forecasts

Reuters
4:18 PM ET

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless market.

The company said it lost 61,000 postpaid subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills, in North America on a net basis in the first quarter.

Analysts on average had estimated 95,000 subscriber additions, according financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

AT&T's (t) total operating revenue fell nearly 3% to $39.37 billion, mainly due to record-low sales of wireless handset sales.

The company, which is in the process of Time Warner (twx), also said it would no longer give a full-year revenue forecast due to the unpredictability of wireless handset sales.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE