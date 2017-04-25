AT&T Will No Longer Provide Full-Year Sales Forecasts

AT&T , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless market.

The company said it lost 61,000 postpaid subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills, in North America on a net basis in the first quarter.

Analysts on average had estimated 95,000 subscriber additions, according financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

AT&T's ( t ) total operating revenue fell nearly 3% to $39.37 billion, mainly due to record-low sales of wireless handset sales.

The company, which is in the process of Time Warner ( twx ) , also said it would no longer give a full-year revenue forecast due to the unpredictability of wireless handset sales.