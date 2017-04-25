Tech
Search
LeadershipWhy You Should Start Your Morning the Night Before
IKEAIkea Responds to Balenciaga’s $2,145 Version of Its 99 Cent Bag
Fortune 500AT&T’s Quarterly Report Has Some Bad News for Apple and Samsung
Apple Unveils New Versions Of iPhone 6, Apple TV
ExpediaFormer Expedia Employee Gets 15 Months in Prison for Insider Trading
Expedia Website Ahead Of Earnings Figures
amazonprime
Photographed by Getty Images
Amazon

Amazon Prime Now Has 80 Million Members

Leena Rao
Apr 25, 2017

Amazon's popular subscription service, Prime, has doubled in size over the past two years to 80 million members, according to new data released Tuesday by research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

That number is up 38% from last year, when the firm estimated that Amazon had 58 million Prime members.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The findings show yet again how Amazon Prime has become one of the central pillars of Amazon's e-commerce and streaming businesses. For $99 annually, Amazon Prime members can access and stream digital movies, TV shows, podcasts, and Amazon’s original productions in addition to getting free two-day shipping and one-hour delivery on certain orders.

Prime is intended to encourage shoppers to spend more money with Amazon on products like toilet paper, laundry detergent, coffee, and toys. Members are also less likely to shop with Amazon's rivals.

For example, Prime members spend an average of $1,300 annually with Amazon, compared to about $700 for non-members, according to CIRP.

Last year, Amazon gave customers the option of paying $10.99 monthly for Prime, a slight premium over the annual membership. Just over a quarter of all Amazon Prime members now do so, according to the report.

For more on Amazon, watch:

Amazon recently started provide details about the revenue it collects from Prime subscriptions. During 2016, it made $6.4 billion from those subscriptions, up from $4.47 billion in 2015.

It's just a fraction of the company's $136 billion in overall sales. However, the money from subscriptions is beside the point compared to the overall benefits to Amazon's business.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE