International
Search
Jimmy ChooJimmy Choo Just Put Itself Up for Sale
Beverly Hills Exteriors And Landmarks - 2017
ChinaAlibaba’s Jack Ma Expects the World to Experience Decades of ‘Pain’
Billionaire Jack Ma Speaks At The China Green Companies Summit
Becton DickinsonMedical Tech Firm Becton Dickinson Agrees to Buy C.R. Bard For $24 Billion
Automated Analyzer
EnvironmentTrump to Sign Executive Orders That Enable Drilling and Mining in Previously Off-Limit Areas
The Prirazlomnaya offshore ice-resistant oil-producing platform
President Trump Signs Memo On Investigation Of Steel Imports
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum encouraging a Commerce Department probe, which is exploring whether steel imports hinder national security, in the Oval Office of the White House on April 20, 2017.  Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
China

China Just Gave Perhaps Its Strongest Response Yet to Trump’s Steel Probe

Reuters
4:11 AM ET

Washington's move to probe steel imports could trigger a trade dispute between the United States and its major trading partners, who are likely to take retaliatory steps, the official China Daily said in an editorial on Monday.

The article was the strongest official response yet to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday launching an investigation of China and other steel producers for dumping cheap steel products into the United States.

"By proposing an unjustified investigation into steel imports in the guise of safeguarding national security, the U.S. seems to be resorting to unilateralism to solve bilateral and multilateral problems," the China Daily said.

The probe could result in efforts by the United States to curb imports that will affect the interests of a number of its major trade partners, including China, it said.

"If the U.S. does take protectionist measures, then other countries are likely to take justifiable retaliatory actions against U.S. companies that have an advantage ... in fields such as finance and high-tech, leading to a tit-for-tat trade war that benefits no one," it said.

The article called on the United States, the world's top economy, to use the settlement mechanism under the World Trade Organization to resolve the dispute over steel.

Reducing imports will not alter the weak competitiveness of U.S. steelmakers, help restore U.S. manufacturing or bring back jobs, as President Trump hopes, it said.

It was a marked shift from official comments on Friday. China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a briefing the country needed to ascertain the direction of any U.S. investigation before it could make a judgment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE