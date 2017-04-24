Tech
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Invented Neuralink Because He’s Worried About a Terminator-Style Attack By Artificial Intelligence

Lucinda Shen
9:41 AM ET

Robot uprising? Not on Elon Musk's watch.

The serial entrepreneur and Twitter aficionado tweeted Sunday that the aspiration behind Neuralink — his project to link human brains with computers — was to "avoid AI becoming other."

"Other" being something like Skynet, the self-aware artificial intelligence system in the "Terminator" series that sought to wipe out humankind.

The 45-year-old CEO of SpaceX previously warned that developments in artificial intelligence could have dark consequences including technology turning against its creators.

"There have been movies about this, you know, like Terminator," Musk said on CNBC in 2014. "There are some scary outcomes. And we should try to make sure the outcomes are good, not bad."

That worry drove him to invest in DeepMind, a British artificial intelligence company, before Google acquired the company. But he noted that his investment in the company wasn't motivated by making a profit.

"I like to just keep an eye on what's going on with artificial intelligence," he told CNBC.

