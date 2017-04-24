David Dao’s Lawyer Is Now Working With the Woman in American Airlines Stroller Incident

The lawyer representing David Dao, who was dragged off a United Airlines flight , is now working with a woman who was involved in another airline incident that was caught on video.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio is now working with the woman involved in the incident after she reached out to the lawyer, according to NBC .

A video that emerged Friday shows a confrontation between a flight attendant and several passengers.

Eyewitnesses said the flight attendant shown in the video tried to wrestle a stroller away from the woman, who refused to give it up.

Demetrio said in an interview on the Today show that the woman told him her child was nearly hit by the stroller.

The video shows the crying woman holding a baby. A man confronts the flight attendant telling him, “You do that to me and I’ll knock you out.”

Demetrio says that his newest client was worried her child would be injured in the confrontation. He also said that he is not working on settlement negotiations and that he feels his client is past the stage of a face-to-face apology making a difference.

Demetrio added that while a lawsuit is imminent after in the United case , he is not sure if the American Airlines situation will lead to litigation.