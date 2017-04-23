DHS Secretary John Kelly: Border Wall is ‘Essential’ Despite Looming Government Shutdown

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday that it was worth fighting for border wall funding even if it risks a government shutdown.

“I certainly think a border wall is essential, as do almost everyone who lives on the border,” Kelly told CBS News’ John Dickerson on Face the Nation. “So yes, I think its certainly worth hard negotiations over. We have tremendous threats, whether its drugs, people, potential terrorists coming up from the south.”

READ MORE: Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns of a Government Shutdown Due to Border Wall

Kelly also told CNN that Trump will insist on funding for the wall. "I think it goes without saying that the president has been pretty straightforward about his desire and the need for a border wall," he said.

The government faces a shutdown if Congress cannot pass some form of a spending bill by April 29 — the same day that marks Trump's 100th day as president.