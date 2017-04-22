Tech
Search
russia hackRussian Gets Longest U.S. Hacking Sentence Ever
FoodAnthony Bourdain Says the Unicorn Frappucino Is ‘the Perfect Nexus of Awfulness’
Travel Channel promo shoot for Anthony Bourdain Layover in New York
White HousePresident Trump Defends Environmental Record on Earth Day
president donald trump
ImmigrationTrump Tells ‘Dreamers’ to Rest Easy, Targets Criminals
Immigration Activists Rally In Support Of Immigrant Father Arrested After Dropping Daughter At School
Theranos

Plaintiff: Theranos Used Shell Companies to Buy Outside Testing Equipment

David Z. Morris
4:44 PM ET

Filings in a suit brought by its investors claim that Theranos, the embattled medical device company, formed shell companies to covertly buy commercial lab equipment. The documents, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, allege that the company used the equipment to conduct fraudulent demonstrations of its own blood testing technology.

The claims are partially based on depositions from 22 former Theranos employees. Other depositions in the same set of documents include claims that Theranos knowingly overstated the accuracy of its tests, and inflated its profit projections when dealing with investors.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Some of the testimony quoted by the Journal suggests that secretly-purchased equipment may also have been used to conduct blood tests for customers, a practice uncovered by the Journal in 2015. Theranos at the time said it only used outside equipment temporarily while it worked to develop its own proprietary devices. The company achieved a valuation of $9 billion on claims that its technology would revolutionize the medical testing industry, but struggled to make that promise a reality.

The subsidiary that did the purchasing was known as Protegic Procurement Company. It is reported to have purchased equipment from outside companies including Seimens, which were then modified to run tests using the smaller samples that Theranos’ reputed technological advantage hinged on.

Theranos has responded, in part, that the purchases reflect common practice among companies developing new technology, and were not intended to be deceptive.

The depositions are part of a suit brought by Partner Fund Management, which invested just over $96 million in Theranos in early 2014. The suit claims that Theranos engaged in multiple deceptions in its communication with the Fund, though Theranos has countered that some of the evidence presented in the suit concerns communication after the investment was made.

Partner Fund and other aggrieved former investors also said this week that Theranos has threatened to declare bankruptcy unless they drop their claims.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE