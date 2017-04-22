Retail
Harris Teeter grocery store
John Greim—Getty Images John Greim LightRocket via Getty Images
Food

Hash Browns Recalled for Possible Golf Ball Contamination

Jennifer Calfas
2:44 PM ET

Hash browns sold by Roundy's and Harris Teeter brands have been recalled due to possible golf ball contamination.

McCain Foods USA, Inc., voluntarily recalled frozen hash brown products that may contain "extraneous golf ball materials" within them, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday.

The golf ball materials "may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make" the frozen hash browns, the FDA said.

The recall affects Roundy's two-pound bag of Frozen Souther Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter two-pound Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns at supermarkets in several different states.

The hash browns were distributed on Jan. 19, and no other products are affected by the recall.

Though no injuries have been reported related to the contamination, the FDA warned "consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth."

