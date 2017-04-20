Tech
Verizon

Verizon Loses Subscribers in Q1 Despite Return of Unlimited Data Plans

Reuters
8:17 AM ET

Verizon Communications, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit as it lost wireless postpaid subscribers despite the re-launch of unlimited data plans.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.45 billion, or $0.84 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.31 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Verizon (vz) said it lost 307,000 retail postpaid subscribers on a net basis in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting net additions of 222,000, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Verizon is struggling to fend off smaller rivals T-Mobile US (tmus) and Sprint (s) in a maturing market for U.S. wireless service.

In February, Verizon announced that it would offer an unlimited data plan for the first time in more than five years, following which other companies sweetened their unlimited offerings.

Total operating revenue fell to $29.81 billion for the fourth straight quarter from $32.17 billion a year earlier.

