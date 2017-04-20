Term Sheet — Thursday, April 20

UNCOMFORTABLE REALITY

The following is from the latest print edition of Fortune , where I write a regular column about technology and startups called "Boom with a View."

When a company as successful as Uber stumbles as dramatically as the startup did this year, the blame game begins. Uber’s leaders should have earlier addressed allegations of sexism and workplace harassment. Investors should have pressured management to fire HR policy violators. Certainly the board of directors should be held accountable for something.

“It’s been a tough 24 hours. I know the company is hurting,” CEO Travis Kalanick wrote to staff before announcing an independent review of the company’s workplace environment.

For years, Uber’s toxic culture was a poorly kept secret in Silicon Valley. A recent string of exposés only served to tell the rest of the world what techies already knew.

Some people tried to push for changes. “We have hit a dead end in trying to influence the company quietly from the inside,” wrote investors Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor Klein in an open letter published in February. But many more said nothing, believing themselves powerless to make a difference at a company with a “super-voting” stock structure. (Kalanick and his cofounders essentially control Uber’s board with shares worth 10 votes to every one regular shareholder vote; he can’t easily be fired.)

Talk to anyone in the tech industry about Uber and your conversation will go something like this: “What a mess! Glad it’s not mine.” (Pause.) “But also, uh, we can do better!”

Preventing another Uber-like situation is not just the right thing to do, ethically speaking. It’s also in everyone’s best business interest. One company’s toxic culture reflects badly on an entire industry ecosystem.

The uncomfortable reality is that no single aspect of Uber’s culture—what critics call a strategy of growth at any cost, a view of human resources as a mere recruiting arm, a celebration of vague mantras including “Always be hustling” and “Be yourself”—is unique to the company. Until Uber’s recent public relations crisis, many people in Silicon Valley equated the company’s aggressive tactics with its success. (Worth $68 billion, it is the most valuable venture-backed company in the world.) Young founders admired Kalanick for his temerity.

They should heed the lessons of Uber’s plight. Many investors believe that a company’s beliefs and behaviors are set by the time it hires its 20th employee. A “cultural retrofit,” I’m told, is nearly impossible. That’s why venture capitalists increasingly prize clearly stated values, ethical decision-making, transparency among staff, and recruiters who can find diverse candidates for leadership roles.

These considerations can be an afterthought to entrepreneurs rushing to turn ideas into businesses. But facing them early is better than the alternative: building a wildly successful business that’s rotten to the core.

***

Deal scoop: Yesterday afternoon I reported that Marketo acquired ToutApp, a sales software company with backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Jackson Square Ventures, Founder Collective, and others. It’s part of a push from Marketo, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, to connect its “mar-tech” software with sales software. Just like Petsmart’s acquisition of Chewy.com, this is a PE-backed company buying a VC-backed company. We only need one more to make a pattern… More on that here .

Speaking of: Yesterday I said I thought BC Partners’ buyout of PetSmart was the biggest LBO since the financial crisis. I thought wrong. It is among the biggest but far from the top deal: Heinz, Dell, Safeway and Keurig have it beat.

Valuation scoop: Getaround, a San Francisco car sharing startup, announced a new round of venture funding this morning: A $45 million Series C led by new investor Braemar Energy Ventures with participation from Toyota, SAIC, and existing investors Menlo Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners.

The round values the company at $176 million, according to a secondary share solicitation viewed by Fortune.

