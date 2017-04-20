34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care

From bold investors to company builders, from research scientists to patient advocates, here are nearly three dozen women and men who are driving progress in medicine and the business of keeping us healthy.

Related: Prepare for the Digital Health Revolution

Joe Biden. Alex Brandon — AP Joe Biden Former Vice President, Leader of the White House Cancer Moonshot The 47th Vice President of the U.S. has always been one to roll up his sleeves and get to work. The nation saw that with his tireless effort to boost progress against cancer by changing the culture of research. And he’s still at it. Related: Vice President Joe Biden Is Coming to Brainstorm Health

Bill and Melinda Gates, and Sue Desmond-Hellman (center). Michael Hanson — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill and Melinda Gates/Sue Desmond-Hellmann Cochairs/CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation For years, this global health triumvirate has tackled—and edged closer to eradicating—the world’s most intractable (and yet long-neglected) diseases, from polio to malaria.

Atul Gawande. Tim Llewellyn Atul Gawande Surgeon, Writer The celebrated New Yorker writer, who also happens to be a surgeon, has eloquently exposed many of the flaws of American health care—and offered some smart ways to address them, too. Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

Nora Volkow. Courtesy of NIDA and Mary Noble Ours Nora Volkow Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse As the nation grapples with an epidemic of substance abuse, Volkow’s groundbreaking work, showing that addiction is a disease of the brain rather than a moral failing, is especially important.

Jonathan Bush. Photograph by Andrew Hetherington for Fortune Jonathan Bush CEO, Athenahealth Few are more persuasive—and outspoken—about the need to repair our health care system. The fixes, says Bush: advanced technology, better care coordination, and data-based prevention.

Sean Duffy. Courtesy of Omada Health Sean Duffy CEO, Omada Health The Google alum’s startup aims to prevent diabetes in people on the cusp of developing it by using a digital scale, a smartphone app, and an online support community.

Arianna Huffington. Cindy Ord — Getty Images for Mastercard Arianna Huffington CEO, Thrive Global The queen of new media has brought “wellness” onto the health agenda as never before—a welcome development for the sleep-deprived masses. Related: Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global: Turning Sleep Into Productivity

Rebecca Onie. Courtesy of Health Leads Rebecca Onie CEO, Health Leads Onie is pushing for a more expansive medical system; her organization, Health Leads, asks what patients need to be healthy—food, electricity, safe housing—and makes it happen.

Sean Parker. Winni Wintermeyer for Fortune Sean Parker President, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy His revolutionary institute is a model for academic collaboration, data sharing, and the challenges of managing IP in science. And it’s also taking some of the boldest bets yet in cancer research.

Kathy Giusti. Courtesy of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Kathy Giusti Founder, Multiple Myeloma ­Research Foundation Giusti created what is without question the most successful patient advocacy model on the planet—one that, importantly, gets patients, researchers, and industry to sit at the same table.

Peter Hotez. Courtesy of the Baylor College of Medicine Peter Hotez Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor ­College of Medicine A self-described “scientist, researcher, advocate,” Hotez, who focuses on deadly infectious diseases around the world, was one of the first to sound the alarm on Zika in the U.S.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Seth Berkley. Oscar Seijkens—Gavi Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala/Seth Berkley Board Chair/CEO, GAVI Former Nigerian Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala and GAVI CEO Berkley oversee a public health alliance that has boosted access to vaccines in 73 of the world’s poorest countries, tackling scourges like cholera and cervical cancer.

Michael T. Osterholm. Stuart Isett — Brainstorm Health Michael T. Osterholm Director, Center for Infectious ­Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota When it comes to emerging disease threats, Osterholm has long been the world’s sentinel—and a persuasive exponent of the need to do more to prevent the next global pandemic.

Raj Panjabi. Courtesy of Last Mile Health Raj Panjabi CEO, Last Mile Health The Liberian-born physician returned to his native country after its brutal civil war only to face a bigger threat: Ebola. His work to contain that disease—and train local residents to serve as community health care workers—may have saved thousands.

Greg Simon. Marvin Joseph — The Washington Post/Getty Images Greg Simon Director, Biden Cancer Initiative The man who ran the impressive ground game for the White House Cancer Moonshot is a behind-the-scenes visionary who makes progress happen.

Jim Allison. Winni Wintermeyer for Fortune Jim Allison Chair, Department of Immunology, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center His pioneering, decades-long work in immunology—which led to the discovery of immune checkpoint inhibitors—has changed the way we fight cancer and offered hope to millions.

Jennifer Doudna (right) and Emmanuelle Charpentier. Eloy Alonso — Reuters Jennifer Doudna/Emmanuelle Charpentier UC Berkeley/Max Planck Institute They borrowed a bacterial defense mechanism called Crispr and transformed it into a tool that may one day “edit” many diseases right out of our genomes.

Geraldine Hamilton. Courtesy of Emulate Geraldine Hamilton President and Chief Scientific Officer, Emulate Emulate’s “organs on chips” technology could revolutionize how food and drugs are tested for safety.

Laura Niklason. Courtesy of Humacyte Laura Niklason Founder, Humacyte Her efforts to engineer vascular and lung tissue have put her in the vanguard of regenerative medicine.

Michael Gilman. Courtesy of Arrakis Therapeutics Michael Gilman CEO, Arrakis Therapeutics The former Biogen executive and serial entrepreneur has chased some of biotech’s most interesting experimental spaces. His latest quest? Creating medicines that target RNA.

Katherine Kuzmeskas. Mengnan (Mo) Shen Katherine Kuzmeskas CEO, SimplyVital Health Kuzmeskas’s mission is to harness blockchain, the digital ledger technology at the heart of Bitcoin, to combat inefficiencies in ­medical record-keeping and payment systems.

Vivek Ramaswamy. Lisa Lake — Getty Images Vivek Ramaswamy CEO, Roivant Sciences The 31-year-old wunderkind and former hedge funder has pulled off some of biotech’s biggest IPOs in recent years. His companies are working to treat everything from Alzheimer’s to cancer.

Bryan Roberts. Eric Millette; Courtesy of Venrock Bryan Roberts Partner, Venrock A natural communicator and a buoyant supporter of digital health innovation, Roberts also has a hot hand when it comes to investing. He has backed one winner after another.

Anne Wojcicki. Stuart Isett — Fortune Most Powerful Women Anne Wojcicki CEO, 23andMe With the recent nod of the FDA, Wojcicki’s battle-tested startup is now the only company in the U.S. that can sell genetic tests and health-risk reports directly to consumers, no prescription necessary. Related: DNA Test Firm 23andMe Can Now Tell You Your Alzheimer’s Risk Without a Prescription

Mark Bertolini. Michael Nagle — Bloomberg via Getty Images Mark Bertolini CEO, Aetna The forward-looking and outspoken insurance CEO is focused on population wellness; his employees are rewarded for getting a good night’s sleep and other healthy behaviors.

Joe Jimenez. Qilai Shen — Bloomberg via Getty Images Joe Jimenez CEO, Novartis Jimenez has championed the need to build health care infrastructure in the developing world—and to use ready-made tech when possible. One example: using SMS messaging via mobile phones to ensure essential medicines like vaccines are where they’re needed.

Sandi Peterson. Timothy Fadek for Fortune Sandi Peterson Group Worldwide Chair, Johnson & Johnson J&J’s first-ever group worldwide chairman is leading the charge to transform the $72 billion, 131-year-old giant into a cutting-edge health technology company.

Sue Siegel. Drew Kelly Sue Siegel CEO, GE Ventures and Healthymagination CEO Jeff Immelt lured the well-respected Silicon Valley VC to GE in 2012; she now leads innovation and growth initiatives at the 125-year-old company, partnering with its $18 billion med-tech division.