International
Search
Social MediaThe FTC Says Celebrity Social Media Ads Are Still Too Sneaky
Mark Fields5 Questions With Ford CEO Mark Fields
Mad Money - Season 10
UnileverThe Maker of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Has Bought a Fancier Upstart
FOOD PRODUCTS
rentsRents Are Falling in New York and Silicon Valley
Red Sea Mall in Jeddah
A general view of the Red Sea Mall on April 07, 2016 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia The Red Sea Mall is one of the fancier malls in Jeddah and is a meeting place for wealthier saudis.  David Degner—Getty Images
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Will Only Let Saudis Work at the Mall

Reuters
7:39 AM ET

(RIYADH) - Saudi Arabia's labor minister issued an order on Thursday to restrict employment in shopping malls to Saudi nationals, who currently make up only one in five staff in the retail sector.

The kingdom has been steadily closing off different areas of employment to foreigners, who comprise about a third of the population, as it aims to create jobs for young Saudis and cut the unemployment rate among nationals.

A statement from the minister for labor and social development, posted on Twitter, defined malls as "closed commercial centers," but did not elaborate on the number of jobs affected or a timeline for implementation.

According to the Vision 2030 economic reform plan released last year, the Saudi retail sector currently employs 1.5 million workers, of whom only 300,000 are Saudis. The plan calls for a million new jobs for Saudis in the sector by 2020. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE