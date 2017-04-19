Tech
Search
UberFormer Uber Exec on Why He Left the Company to Go Into Politics
brian_mcclendon_interview
Emirates AirlinesEmirates Cuts Flights to the U.S. Over Trump Administration Travel Restrictions
United Arab Emirates Cities &amp; Landmarks
jason chaffetzHouse Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz Says He’s Not Running for Re-election
Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) speaks during a business meeting at the Rayburn House Office Building on Monday February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Best CompaniesNintendo Could Be Launching SNES Classic for the Holidays
Super Nintendo Entertainment System, 1992.
netflix-carmen-sandiego
Netflix
Most Powerful Women

This Popular 1980s Cartoon Is Getting the Netflix Treatment

Rachel King
8:11 AM ET

If you've been looking for Carmen Sandiego for all these years, you can soon find her again—on Netflix.

The online video giant has picked up a new animated series with 22 episodes starring Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez as the voice of the elusive (and fictional) international criminal, according to i09. Another actor familiar to Netflix, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things, will co-star. Each episode of the new Carmen Sandiego is expected to be approximately 22 minutes long on average.

Beyond that, Netflix didn't offer many clues about Sandiego or her bumbling henchmen—except that we can find them in 2019.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Still, Netflix might have found its next big franchise by tapping into millennial nostalgia, a strategy that clearly worked with last summer's surprise hit Stranger Things, which evoked shades of classic '80s sci-fi films like E.T. and Goonies. While Carmen Sandiego isn't exactly an original series in the purest sense (aside from the original cartoon, there was also a TV game show for kids), this is a brand new version for Netflix.

And while the show is likely to generate social buzz with viewers who remember watching these older shows and playing the PC video game, there's also huge merchandizing potential here. What Netflix could churn out remains to be seen, but it's already been speculated that Netflix could follow in the footsteps of Disney (dis) and produce a $1 billion merchandizing arm.

That could be crucial for Netflix (nflx) in the coming quarters and years as subscriber growth isn't exactly growing as fast—both domestically and internationally—as Wall Street would like.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE