Tech
Search
JapanConfidence Among Japan Manufacturers Has Risen to Pre-Financial Crisis Levels
Subaru Vehicles Production Ahead of Tankan Announcement
General MotorsGeneral Motors Says Venezuelan Authorities Illegally Seized its Auto Plant
A General Motors Co. Dealership Ahead Of Motor Vehicle Sales Figures
North KoreaNorth Korea Still Warns of ‘Super-Mighty Preemptive Strike’ After Failed Missile Test
US-IRAN-DIPLOMACY-TILLERSON
united airlinesUnited Airlines Will Testify at House Hearing After Man Was Dragged From Plane
United Continental Holdings Inc. Operations After Passenger Forcibly Removed From Flight
FRANCE-COMPANY-AMAZON-COMMERCE-TAXATION-BOOKS-BUSINESS
Photograph by Lionel Bonaventure — AFP/Getty Images
PointCloud

The 4 Most Interesting Things From Amazon’s Cloud Extravaganza

Jonathan Vanian
Apr 19, 2017

Amazon’s strategy to dominate the business of cloud computing involves a treasure chest of coding tools.

The company's cloud computing arm held a conference Wednesday in San Francisco intended to show businesses its latest tech.

When Amazon Web Services (amzn) debuted over a decade ago, few companies bought computing resources on-demand from another. Since then, it has become a huge industry, and AWS has become the leading service.

But AWS faces increased competition from Microsoft (msft) and Google (goog), which have been investing heavily in their rival services. They too want a piece of the fast-growing cloud business, which is upending the data center and software industries.

Here's four interesting tidbits from the conference.

Amazon wants developers to consider the voice

Warner Vogels, Amazon’s technology chief, said that the voice recognition technology that powers Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant is now available for outside developers to build apps. Amazon[/f500link] is hoping that companies will choose its service for building software because of the popularity of Alexa, which powers Amazon's Echo Internet-connected speaker that listens to and responds to a person's voice.

Google (goog) and Microsoft (msft) are also pushing their voice technologies. But Ariel Kelman, vice president of marketing for AWS, told Fortune that some of the engineers who worked on Alexa also contributed to AWS’s Lex voice-recognition service, which helped Amazon “share the cost for investment,” thus presumably, saving Amazon money and developer resources. Amazon is hoping that developers will be swayed to use its voice-recognition tech for their apps because that same underlying tech has been steadily improving as Alexa consumes more user data.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Amazon digs into Microsoft and Oracle

Related

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES
QualcommQualcomm Collected Partial iPhone Royalties Despite Legal Battle With Apple
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Collected Partial iPhone Royalties Despite Legal Battle With Apple

Vogels bragged about AWS’s growing business, and reiterated how the cloud computing unit has a $14 billion annual run rate as of its last quarterly report. Companies calculate their annual run rates by multiplying their latest quarterly revenue by four; the results are intended to project the future performance of their businesses based on their current quarters.

Vogels took aim at AWS’s rivals and said that while AWS is rising, “Many, like Microsoft and Oracle, are actually retreating.” He then showed a slide to the audience that showed the growth in revenue by competitors like Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. They appeared to grow more slowly in the latest quarter based on their year-over-year sales during the time period. AWS, of course, led all comers.

Vogel's comparison wasn't exactly fair, however. He contrasted each companies’ overall revenue growth rate—not merely for their cloud businesses—with that of AWS. Yes, the overall businesses of AWS' rivals are growing more slowly because of their size and their legacy technologies that are falling out of favor with customers. But their cloud businesses are rising rapidly as well, companies like Microsoft and Oracle claim. It should be noted that there is not standard accounting method for cloud computing.

Amazon has a new CodeStar

Amazon is competing in the cloud by offering services that it claims let customers develop software more easily by removing much of the minutia of managing big coding projects. For example, Amazon's new CodeStar is a software development starter kit with a design that resembles editing software used by non-techies. CodeStar is free, Kelman said, but its users must pay for other AWS services like security tools that power it. The trade-off is that customers aren't able to use services from other vendors, at least for now, Kelman said, which is significant if coders don't want to use only AWS infrastructure tools.

Amazon Continues to take digs at Oracle

Just a few weeks ago during a call with analysts, Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison took a shot at Amazon by claiming that Oracle’s overhauled cloud computing service is better and cheaper than AWS. On Wednesday, AWS CEO Andy Jassy fired back by saying that over the last few decades, the database market “has been a lonely place for customers.”

Oracle, of course, generates the bulk of its sales by selling databases. Jassy dug the knife in a little deeper by saying that businesses “have been locked into companies that aren’t so customer friendly.”

“I think customers are sick of it,” Jassy said.

In the IT world, customers may fear being “locked in” to using any one particular vendor. If they rely too much on one vendor’s technology, it can be difficult to ever leave them to use another.

Still, as AWS has grown over the years, it’s now battling the perception that it too is “locking in” customers with its cloud services. Jassy acknowledged the perception and said, “When you look at the cloud, it’s not like being locked in by Oracle.”

For more about technology and finance, watch:

He said that AWS has several tools for companies to migrate their data “in or out of AWS” and that “it is much easier to move away from something like the cloud than from some of those old software services."

However, moving from AWS or most other cloud services is likely to be expensive depending on how much data and infrastructure a company has. It's just a matter of whether it's worth the expense.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE