Barb Darrow
8:25 AM ET

Chip giant Intel is axing the Intel Developer Forum, a nearly 20-year-old annual event at which the company showed off the latest-and-greatest gizmos running Intel hardware.

The show was Intel's largest tech showcase at which the company's top execs typically took the stage to demonstrate what the company's technology could power. Last year, for example, Intel used IDF to show off an array of virtual reality gear.

The news of the cancellation was disclosed on the IDF website:

Intel has evolved its event portfolio and decided to retire the IDF program moving forward. Thank you for nearly 20 great years with the Intel Developer Forum! Intel has a number of resources available on intel.com, including a Resource and Design Center with documentation, software, and tools for designers, engineers, and developers.

The post also directed customers with questions to talk to their Intel (intc) representative. Fortune contacted Intel (intc) for additional comment, but a company rep told tech news site Anandtech, which first picked up on the cancellation, that Intel is fast evolving from what was once a PC-centric company to one with more diverse offerings. The spokesperson said there will be more focused events going forward, like last November's Artificial Intelligence Day.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

The IDF news comes a week after Fortune reported that Intel was pulling its investment in the OpenStack Innovation Center, which it founded two years ago with partner Rackspace.

It's not all that unusual for a tech company to change up big customer and partner events as needs change. In 2011, for example, Microsoft (msft) melded its Professional Developers Conference (PDC) with other tech events and it has since morphed into Microsoft Build. Microsoft PDC, however, was never strictly speaking, an annual event.

