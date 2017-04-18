Retail
Search
PointCloudIBM’s Cloud Is Possibly the Only Sunny Spot on the Balance Sheet
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2015
White HousePresident Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order
President Donald Trump Leads A Strategic And Policy CEO Discussion
Best CompaniesFacebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
FacebookHere’s What’s New to Facebook Messenger
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
IKEA

Ikea Might Open a Standalone Restaurant So You Can Eat All the Swedish Meatballs You Want

Mahita Gajanan
11:21 AM ET

Ikea, known for its home furnishings and Swedish meatballs, is considering opening a standalone restaurant after finding that its in-store dining establishment has exploded in popularity.

"We’ve always called the meatballs ‘the best sofa-seller,'" Gerd Diewald, who runs food operations in U.S.-based Ikeas, told Fast Company. "Because it’s hard to do business with hungry customers."

The idea partially stemmed from data that showed 30% of Ikea Food customers weren't coming to shop at all — they were solely interested in the dining options, according to Fast Company.

So now, the Swedish furniture giant will look beyond just feeding hungry couples about to break up over an argument about a TV stand. Ikea's long-overlooked food division might expand into cafés in city centers after raking in about $1.8 billion in worldwide food sales in 2016, according to a Fast Company report.

The company has also updated Ikea eateries throughout the U.S., with new zones in the restaurants that accommodate families and new menu items, like chicken and vegan Swedish meatballs.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE