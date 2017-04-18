Leadership
Search
Best CompaniesFacebook Debuts Its First Social Virtual Reality App
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
FacebookHere’s What’s New to Facebook Messenger
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California
EntrepreneurWhat Laying Off Employees Reminded Me About the Importance of Trust
Lay Off concept
Most Powerful WomenErdogan’s Victory in Turkey’s Referendum Could Be a Loss for Women
TURKEY-POLITICS-REFERENDUM-VOTE-RALLY
White House

President Trump Complains About Canada at Signing of ‘Buy American’ Executive Order

Alana Abramson
4:06 PM ET

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at encouraging federal agencies to "Buy American, Hire American," but managed to make some digs at the U.S.'s northern neighbor in the process.

Trump called out Canada, claiming trade deals impede Wisconsin's dairy farmers.

“We are going to stand up for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin… that demands really, immediately fair trade with all our trading partners, and that includes Canada," he said. "Because in Canada, some very unfair things have happened to our dairy farmers. And we’re going to start working on that.”

Trump's order calls for a crackdown on H-1B visas and stronger enforcement of laws that determine the entry of foreign workers into the United States. The directive calls on the Departments of Justice, Labor, Homeland Security and State to crack down on any abuse in the system in an effort to protect U.S. workers.

H-1B visas are generally granted to foreign workers with a bachelors degree or higher who work in "specialty occupations" - science, engineering, and information technology are listed on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website - providing temporary employment with a company in the United States.

Although Trump had called for the elimination of the H-1B visa program during the 2016 campaign, which this order doesn't do, the White House says reforms of the visa program would result in the employment of more workers in the United States.

The order was greeted with cautious enthusiasm by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who noted it was a step in the right direction but legislation is still necessary. "Executive orders alone cannot accomplish the sweeping changes necessary to achieve a fairer, more inclusive economy, so we urge the administration to work with Congress to further improve these programs, Trumka said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE