Uber’s international legal drama continues to unfold.

Last week, a court in Italy ruled to officially ban the ride-sharing service, saying the app cannot be used in the country and that Uber cannot advertise its services there. The block came after a lawsuit by Italian taxi groups, which claimed that Uber created unfair competition.

On Friday, however, an appellate court in Rome ruled to give Uber a little bit more time. A judge suspended the lower court’s ruling to ban the company from operating in Italy completely, allowing Uber to continue providing services until the appeals process is over. In a statement to Engadget , an Uber representative said the company will "continue fighting this judgement in the hope that Italians will be able to enjoy the benefits of modern technology that provides reliable transportation at the push of a button."

Related: Judge Rejects Uber Exec’s Request to Plead the Fifth in Waymo Trade Secrets Theft Case

Meanwhile Uber announced that it is returning to Taiwan following a two-month suspension of the service. The company had to halt operations on Feb. 10 after it was hit with financial penalties for operating as an Internet-based tech platform rather than as a transportation company, which Taiwanese authorities have said was a misrepresentation of its business.

Now, Uber is back in full force on the island. "After constructive talks with transportation authorities, we are now partnering with licensed rental car companies to resume serving riders in Taipei," the company said in a statement on Thursday.