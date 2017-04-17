Instagram Debuts a New Pinterest-Like Feature

Photo sharing app Instagram added a new feature that challenges online bulletin board Pinterest.

Instagram's users can now save their posted photos and videos in private collection, similar to what users of Pinterest have been able to do for some time. Saving posts on Instagram gives users a way to bookmark items they want to remember for the future, such as places to travel or products to buy.

The change to Instagram builds on a feature it introduced in December that lets users save posts from friends. Facebook-owned ( fb ) Instagram said on Monday that 46% of its users have saved at least one post since then.

Now users can create multiple collections of saved Instagram posts, and name those collections. For now, collections are private, meaning no one else can see them besides the users that create them. That's slightly different than Pinterest, where users can choose to share items publicly.

For more on Instagram, watch:

Instagram hasn't been afraid to copy the features of some of its rivals. In its quest to compete with messaging app Snapchat ( snap ) , for example, Instagram has cloned a number of details including Stories, a feature for collecting and sharing photos and videos about individual events.

Last week, Instagram also updated its messaging service to be more like Snapchat's by integrating its messaging feature with disappearing and direct messages.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Whether Instagram entirely copies Pinterest's collections will depend on whether users can eventually share their saved collections. Judging from past history, it may only be a matter of time.