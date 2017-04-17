Here Are Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak’s Predictions for 2075

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is looking well into the future at this week's Silicon Valley Comic Con—and it could be dominated by companies you already know.

Speaking to USA Today in an interview published on Sunday, Wozniak said that he will discuss the future at the three-day show in San Jose, Calif., which could have 100,000 people in attendance. His focus: "The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075?" I

n a teaser with USA Today , Woz, as he's come to be known, said big companies like Apple ( aapl ) should still play a prominent role in 2075.

"Apple will be around a long time, like IBM ( ibm ) ," Wozniak said in the interview. "Look at Apple's cash. It can invest in anything. It would be ridiculous to not expect them to be around (in 2075). The same goes for Google ( googl ) and Facebook ( fb ) ."

Wozniak is one of the more prominent Silicon Valley figures, thanks in no small part to co-founding Apple in 1976. Over the last several years, Woz has been a vocal supporter for the technology and science community and last year, helped create the Silicon Valley Comic Con.

The show, which will kick off on April 21, includes traditional Comic Con themes like comic book showcases, but also acts as a technology hub. This year, the show will feature exhibits from companies working in virtual reality and robotics, and include panel discussions on flying cars and implanting brains into computers.

While Woz believes Apple could play a role in the world 58 years from now, he didn't say how that might happen. He did, however, tell USA Today that deserts could be where new cities are located in 2075, and people will wear special suits to get around. He also believes artificial intelligence will dominate human life and create a world in which people will interact with "smart walls" and be able to access "doctor-free prescriptions," according to USA Today.

Woz also thinks that humans will have a colony in Mars by then, but cautioned that he doesn't have "high hopes" for humans interacting with other intelligent life.