Finance
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
Tax Day 2017

Good News for Procrastinators: Tax Day 2017 is Next Tuesday, Not April 15

Annalyn Kurtz
Apr 14, 2017

If you’re one of the 40 million Americans who has still not filed your taxes this year, here’s a friendly reminder that might offer a little relief: You have an extra three days to submit your annual return.

Although tax day in the United States by law falls on April 15, this year the deadline lands on Tuesday, April 18.

That’s because April 15 is a Saturday, and Monday is a holiday in Washington D.C., the home of the Internal Revenue Service. The capitol observes Emancipation Day, a holiday commemorating the day in 1862 when Abraham Lincoln signed legislation freeing slaves in the District of Columbia.

In a press release Thursday, the IRS urged taxpayers not to "panic." IRS agents will staff telephone lines on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, to help taxpayers with any last-minute issues.

As of last week, the IRS has processed more than 100 million tax returns. The average refund is $2,851 this year, up 1.9% from last year. About 92% of tax returns were submitted electronically.

A huge percentage of Americans wait until the last minute (or longer) to file their returns. The IRS expects to receive another 18 million returns this week and another 12 million next week. The agency said it also expects about 13 million taxpayers will file requests for an extended deadline.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE