Retail
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
Target

Target Recalls 560,000 Easter and Dino Toys Over Serious Ingestion Risk

Lucinda Shen
Apr 14, 2017

Target is recalling over half a million $1 Easter- and dinosaur-themed toys due to potential ingestion risk, CBS News reports.

According to the packaging, the small toys can "grow up to 600% its original size" when placed in water. But if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, the Consumer Product Safety Commission's said in a statement. "Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested."

Recalled products include the Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys, and Hatch Your Own Dino. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs come with water-absorbing white bunnies, brown bunnies, or butterflies.

The products were sold nationwide between February and March 2017. Consumers with the product should take it back to any Target location for a full refund.

No incidents have been reported yet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE