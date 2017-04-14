Target Recalls 560,000 Easter and Dino Toys Over Serious Ingestion Risk

Target is recalling over half a million $1 Easter- and dinosaur-themed toys due to potential ingestion risk, CBS News reports.

According to the packaging, the small toys can "grow up to 600% its original size" when placed in water. But if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, the Consumer Product Safety Commission's said in a statement . "Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested."

Recalled products include the Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys, and Hatch Your Own Dino. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs come with water-absorbing white bunnies, brown bunnies, or butterflies.

The products were sold nationwide between February and March 2017. Consumers with the product should take it back to any Target location for a full refund.

No incidents have been reported yet.