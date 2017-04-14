Delta Will Pay Up to $9,950 to Bumped Passengers

Delta Airlines will offer up to nearly $10,000 to passengers to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

The airline has upped its compensation limit by thousands of dollars, according to the Associated Press. An internal memo from Delta obtained by the AP permitted gate agents to offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from the previous limit of $800. Delta supervisors can offer up to $9,950, a jump from the previous cap of $1,350.

The move by Delta comes as United Airlines continues to face fallout after a video emerged showing a passenger being forcibly removed from a sold-out flight. David Dao, the man dragged from the flight , suffered a concussion, broken nose and a sinus injury during the incident, according to his attorney.