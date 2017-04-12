Hillary Clinton Modeled Katy Perry's Shoe Line on Instagram

Hillary Clinton has worn many hats throughout her career, including Secretary of State, Senator, First Lady, and Democratic presidential nominee. Now she can claim she’s a shoe model, too — at least when it comes to footwear created by the singer Katy Perry.

Perry posted a photograph on Instagram of Clinton modeling one of the shoes from her fashion line, fittingly called “The Hillary.”

“Hillary Clinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH) Perry wrote on Instagram this week, part of an advertisement for the spring sale of her fashion line.

By Wednesday afternoon, the post had over 300,000 likes.

Perry campaigned for Clinton during the 2016 election several times, and performed at the Democratic National Convention.

The affection seems to be mutual. Clinton’s closing campaign ad for the election featured Perry’s hit song “Roar,” and she made a surprising appearance in December of 2016 to present Perry with the UNICEF’s Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award.