Fortune Names a New Editor-in-Chief

Clifton Leaf has been named the new editor-in-chief of Fortune magazine.

Time Inc. CEO Rich Battista announced the move in a company-wide memo on Wednesday morning. Leaf, who has served in the role of deputy editor at Fortune since 2014, is now the 18th top editor in the magazine’s 87-year existence. As part of that role, he will steer the magazine’s editorial strategy while overseeing all of Fortune‘s platforms, which reaches roughly 25 million people worldwide.

Leaf takes over the position from Alan Murray, who was promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer at Time Inc. in July 2016. Murray had been operating in a dual role for the past eight months, overseeing Time Inc.’s entire media portfolio while also serving as Fortune‘s editor-in-chief, before Leaf’s promotion on Wednesday. Murray will continue working closely with the magazine title in a new, additional role as President of Fortune.

Leaf is also co-chair of Fortune‘s Brainstorm Health conference and the author of the 2013 book The Truth in Small Doses: Why We’re Losing the War on Cancer—and How to Win It. Leaf previously worked as a Fortune editor from 2000 to 2007 and later had roles as Executive Editor of SmartMoney, the Wall Street Journal‘s personal business magazine, and as guest editor of The New York Times‘ Op-Ed Page and Sunday Review.

Also on Wednesday, Fortune assistant managing editor Adam Lashinsky was named the magazine’s new executive editor—a role that will see him reporting directly to Leaf. Based in San Francisco, Lashinsky joined Fortune in 2001 and is also editorial director of the brand’s annual technology conference, Fortune Brainstorm Tech. In his new role, Lashinsky will oversee Fortune‘s conference division in addition to his editorial role.