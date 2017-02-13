A French Man Is Suing Uber for Tipping His Wife Off About an Affair

A French man has filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing company Uber after his wife received app notifications from a trip he took to visit his mistress.
The man said he used the app just once from his wife's phone, but every time after that, notifications relating to his rides would go to her — even though he'd logged out, BBC reports. The notifications reportedly tipped her off to his philandering ways and led to their divorce. The man's lawyer said he was a "victim of a bug in an application," BBC reports.
The man is now suing Uber for 45 million euros, or $48 million, according to La Figaro. The man's lawyer did not confirm that amount to BBC or AFP.
In a statement, Uber said it would not comment on the case. "Uber does not publicly comment on individual cases, including the case of divorce proceedings between spouses," the company said.