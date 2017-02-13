A French Man Is Suing Uber for Tipping His Wife Off About an Affair

A French man has filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing company Uber after his wife received app notifications from a trip he took to visit his mistress .

The man said he used the app just once from his wife's phone, but every time after that, notifications relating to his rides would go to her — even though he'd logged out, BBC reports . The notifications reportedly tipped her off to his philandering ways and led to their divorce. The man's lawyer said he was a "victim of a bug in an application," BBC reports.

The man is now suing Uber for 45 million euros, or $48 million, according to La Figaro . The man's lawyer did not confirm that amount to BBC or AFP .

In a statement, Uber said it would not comment on the case. "Uber does not publicly comment on individual cases, including the case of divorce proceedings between spouses," the company said.