border adjustment tax

These 21 Companies Support Donald Trump’s Proposed Border Adjustment Tax

Lucinda Shen
9:20 PM UTC

Export-heavy companies are throwing their support behind President Donald Trump's proposed tax on imports.

On Monday, the American Made Coalition released a partial list of companies in favor of the "border adjustment tax," which taxes imports but makes revenues from exports deductible. According to the coalition, the tax is "essential to leveling the playing field for American made goods and services and encouraging American jobs, investment, and manufacturing."

Several have Trump's ear through the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, a group of business leaders tasked with helping Trump form his jobs platform.

For more import-dependent retailers like Walmart and Target, the proposed tax would certainly hurt. And over 100 companies have come out against the tax, billing it as a "consumer tax" that would raise prices.

The coalition says it has over 25 business in its partnership. Here are the 21 listed so far:

  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • The Boeing Company
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Celanese
  • Celgene
  • Cook Medical
  • CoorsTek
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • GE
  • Honeywell
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • McIlhenny Company
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Oracle
  • Pfizer
  • Qualcomm
  • Raytheon Company
  • S&P Global
  • United Technologies Corporation
  • Varian Medical Systems

Dow Chemical Company CEO Andrew Liveris; Merck & Co. CEO Ken Frazier, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky; United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes; General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg; former Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman, have all been named to Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. That list was posted on January 27.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz was also named to Trump's transition team in mid-December.

The list also comes as Congress and the Executive Branch are set to debate how best to enforce corporate tax reforms.

Fortune has updated this story to include information about how some companies are tied to Donald Trump.

