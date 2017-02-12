Saturday Night LiveWatch Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway Stalk Jake Tapper in an SNL ‘Fatal Attraction’ Parody
Saturday Night Live

Watch Melissa McCarthy Return as Sean Spicer on SNL

Meghan O'Dea
4:27 PM UTC

Actress Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live to portray White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy apparently took the real Spicer's advice to cut down on the gum, saying at the beginning of the skit that "I have been told that I am going to cut back on the gum chewing, so I’ve cut back to one slice a day" — before pulling out a giant novelty stick of gum.

McCarthy as Spicer also promised to "remain calm," especially after last week's episode where she sprayed journalists with a water gun for asking questions. However, the promise didn't last long — McCarthy used a leaf blower on a female journalist played by Cecily Strong after she questioned the White House's murder rate statistics in Chicago.

"You know what that was? That was me blowing away their dishonesty," McCarthy as Spicer said.

Watch Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway Stalk Jake Tapper on SNL

As Spicer, McCarthy also mocked Kellyanne Conway for encouraging people to buy Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, and also defended her story about the Bowling Green Massacre.

Watch the whole sketch above.

This article was originally published on TIME.com

