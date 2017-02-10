Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Expedia Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Expedia Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Expedia CEO: ‘Hopefully We Will All Be Alive to See the End of Next Year’

Dara Khosrowshahi does not seem to be optimistic about the current state of the world. Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Expedia , ended a call Thursday about the travel company's fourth quarter earnings by telling investors and analysts, "Hopefully we will all be alive to see the end of next year."

An immigrant from Iran—one of the seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Donald Trump's U.S. travel ban—Khosrowshahi also thanked the company's global employee base for the improved performance in 2016, CNN reports.

Along with a number of other technology executives, Khosrowshahi has been outspoken in his dislike of the Trump administration's policies. On the day of Trump's inauguration, he shared an Expedia ( expe ) ad encouraging people to travel and to change the world. "Peek over your neighbor’s fence to see the other side. The difference is YOU," he captioned the post.

As tech leaders we have to admit that we are hugely disconnected with our nation. I don't like it but have to recognize this issue. - dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) November 9, 2016

On the night of Trump's electoral win, Khosrowshahi also tweeted, "As tech leaders we have to admit that we are hugely disconnected with our nation. I don't like it but have to recognize this issue." Last month, Expedia joined Amazon ( amzn ) in supporting a lawsuit that would stop the immigration ban.

On the earnings call, the company reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings. However, its adjusted profit fell short of Wall Street estimates, due to higher expenses in the quarter, Reuters reports.

Expedia was not immediately available for comment.