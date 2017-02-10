PointCloudMark Zuckerberg Tries Out Experimental ‘Spider-Man’ Gloves
AppleEverything We Know About the Samsung Galaxy S8
SPAIN-TELECOM-MOBILE-WORLD-CONGRESS-SAMSUNG
ObamacarePositive References to Obamacare Are Disappearing From Federal Websites
http://www
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: February 10th
Key Speakers At The GeekWire Summit
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Expedia Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Donald Trump

Expedia CEO: ‘Hopefully We Will All Be Alive to See the End of Next Year’

Kate Samuelson
1:41 PM UTC

Dara Khosrowshahi does not seem to be optimistic about the current state of the world. Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Expedia, ended a call Thursday about the travel company's fourth quarter earnings by telling investors and analysts, "Hopefully we will all be alive to see the end of next year."

An immigrant from Iran—one of the seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Donald Trump's U.S. travel ban—Khosrowshahi also thanked the company's global employee base for the improved performance in 2016, CNN reports.

Along with a number of other technology executives, Khosrowshahi has been outspoken in his dislike of the Trump administration's policies. On the day of Trump's inauguration, he shared an Expedia (expe) ad encouraging people to travel and to change the world. "Peek over your neighbor’s fence to see the other side. The difference is YOU," he captioned the post.

On the night of Trump's electoral win, Khosrowshahi also tweeted, "As tech leaders we have to admit that we are hugely disconnected with our nation. I don't like it but have to recognize this issue." Last month, Expedia joined Amazon (amzn) in supporting a lawsuit that would stop the immigration ban.

On the earnings call, the company reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings. However, its adjusted profit fell short of Wall Street estimates, due to higher expenses in the quarter, Reuters reports.

Expedia was not immediately available for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE