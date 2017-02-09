Donald TrumpStephen Curry Disagrees with Under Armour CEO’s Stance on President Trump
Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
ComcastWhy Comcast Is Dropping Its Fastest Internet Service Brag
tech careersWanted: Software Developers Who Can Teach Real-World Coding Skills to Teens
Books10 Books You Should Read During Black History Month
2005.100.754
Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets With Senators On Capitol Hill
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch arrives at the Russell Senate Office Building for a meeting with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on Capitol Hill February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla Getty Images
Commentary
Supreme Court

Here’s What U.S. Business Should Expect If Neil Gorsuch Becomes a Supreme Court Justice

Erwin Chemerinsky
3:26 PM UTC

President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the immigration of refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries is now pending before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is likely to ultimately resolve the constitutionality of this directive, though it will probably do so before Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is confirmed as an associate justice.

Nonetheless, the legal challenge to Trump’s travel ban is indicative of the business-related cases Gorsuch is likely to see if he is ultimately admitted to the court. While much has been written about the executive order’s political and legal ramifications, it also will have a strong effect on American businesses, given its direction that even individuals with green cards and valid visas are not allowed to enter—or even re-enter—the country. Many businesses fear losing key employees as a result.

Gorsuch’s record as a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals since 2006 shows him to be a staunch conservative, who overall favors business interests in his decisions. Though he’s unlikely to evaluate the travel ban case, Gorsuch will have many other opportunities to deal with challenges to the Trump administration’s policies affecting businesses, such as those concerning environmental regulations, labor regulations, and civil rights rules.

Gorsuch has recently ruled in favor of enforcing arbitration clauses, even when it meant that injured people could not sue in court. This is quite similar to late Justice Antonin Scalia’s tendency to strongly support enforcing arbitration clauses, a position repeatedly urged by businesses and their advocates. All recent Supreme Court decisions about arbitration were closely split by 5-4 margins. Had a Democratic appointee such as Merrick Garland replaced Scalia, many thought that the court would reconsider its pro-arbitration rulings since 2010. With Judge Gorsuch replacing Scalia, this is not going to happen.

In employment discrimination cases, Gorsuch has consistently favored employers over employees. In the last few years, he has ruled in favor of the right of employers, based on their religious beliefs, to refuse to provide insurance with contraceptive coverage for female employees. In his Gutierrez-Brizuela v. Lynch ruling last year, Gorsuch urged overturning a Supreme Court decision that gives deference to administrative agencies in interpreting their statutory authority. Changing this would make it easier for courts to strike down agency actions protecting consumers and regulating the environment.

Gorsuch will evaluate cases in an almost identical manner to Scalia, who he is replacing on the bench. In fact, Gorsuch follows the same “originalist” method for interpreting the Constitution and federal statutes, holding that the meaning of a constitutional provision is fixed at the time that it was enacted and can be changed only through the amendment process. Like Scalia, Gorsuch believes that a statute should be interpreted based on its “plain language.”

The key question is what Senate Democrats will do about Gorsuch. Do they filibuster his appointment or confirm a justice they know will be very conservative and business-friendly? Senate Democrats are outraged that Republicans “stole” this seat through the unprecedented refusal to hold hearings or a vote on Garland’s nomination prior to the 2016 presidential election. The Democrats know that if they filibuster, Republicans can invoke the “nuclear option,” changing the Senate’s rules by a simple majority vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, Trump has urged Senate leaders to do exactly this if Gorsuch’s nomination is stalled.

Gorsuch is only 49 years old. If he remains on the court into his advanced years, he could have a profound effect on business, and all areas of federal constitutional and statutory law, for a very long time to come.

Erwin Chemerinsky is dean, distinguished professor, and Raymond Pryke professor of First Amendment law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE