Term Sheet — Wednesday, February 8

LA vs NYC

Last week at the Upfront Ventures summit in Los Angeles, a number of locals excitedly speculated that Snap’s IPO could propel L.A.’s tech ecosystem above New York City’s as the #2 in the country. It pains me to say this as a New Yorker, but they had a point.

NOW HEAR ME OUT, I know it’s not a competition. I know it’s not a zero-sum game. And I know it annoys people when the press plays up tech ecosystem rivalries. I’m not trying to do that. Yay, go tech, everyone’s city is special, even you, Silicon Sandbar .

But I also know image matters when top tech talent is deciding where to live or start companies. Having a large, high profile, publicly traded “tentpole” company in your city – one that will to hire you if your startup fails, one that will mint angel investors and maybe even a “mafia” of next-generation companies and investors -- is very attractive. The Bay area has obviously that in scads.

New York has a strong presence from Google and Facebook. It has the DoubleClick Mafia. And it’s home to many solid exits, including Tumblr, Jet.com, Buddy Media and Shutterstock.

But none of its companies have approached Snap-level valuations. New York's most IPO-friendly “unicorns,” including Blue Apron, WeWork, AppNexus, BuzzFeed – are either on the sidelines or a year or more away from going public. Shares of the companies that did go public, Etsy and OnDeck Capital, have languished below their IPO prices ever since. Onetime winners Gilt Groupe and Makerbot sold, but fell short of expectations. And Fab utterly melted down.

L.A.’s tech scene is younger, but has had its own meltdowns. Nasty Gal went bankrupt. The subscription companies ShoeDazzle and Beachmint, resorted to M&A. And The Honest Company recently laid off staff in its quest for profitability. It’s had numerous small-ish IPOs, including TrueCar, Cornerstone OnDemand and Rubicon Project, as well as the $1 billion sale of Dollar Shave Club to Unilever, the $1.5 billion sale of Lynda.com to LinkedIn, and the $2 billion sale of Oculus VR to Facebook. Other promising companies include SpaceX, Hyperloop, Thrive Market, and Scopely. An IPO as large and as high profile as Snap changes everything.

I asked C.B. Insights to give me an updated side-by-side comparison of the basics and threw in Boston for posterity. I’ll post the charts online later today so you can see the direction these numbers are trending, and after the Snap IPO, I’ll compare exit data.

Funding raised from 2012 to present / Number of deals:

L.A.: $14.9 billion / 1,198

NYC: $30.1 / 3,087

Boston: $23.1 billion / 1,628

VC vs. PE: Michael Moritz of Sequoia Capital has published searing New York Times op-ed about Stephen Schwarzman, Donald Trump, and carried interest . Trump vowed to close the carried interest loophole (an indefensible quirk” that Moritz admits he benefits from at Sequoia) during his campaign. But with Schwarzman leading Trump’s business council, that’s doubtful. Same goes for reforming the private equity industry, which Moritz harshly criticizes for job losses, including Blackstone’s 841 layoffs at Travelport. He writes:

It is wishful thinking that [the business council] will ever contemplate anything so daring as to make private equity principals personally liable for the loans they assign to companies — a move that, with the stroke of a pen, would curb many abuses and protect American workers and others whose standard of living has barely budged in a couple of decades.

He concludes:

The lower- and middle-income Americans who voted for Mr. Trump in droves would do well to listen hard to what Mr. Schwarzman is advising. They’ll hear the sound of dollars being sucked out of their pockets and slipped into the wallets of the 1 percent.

NEVERMIND! That’s theme of the IPO market so far this year. Following the dramatic last-minute sale of IPO-ready AppDynamics , 2017’s next big IPO, Mauser Group, has sold to Stone Canyon Industries for $2.3 billion. Mauser is a packing supply company backed by Clayton Dubilier & Rice. No word on whether the deal’s bankers were shopping the sale unbeknownst to the company…

PS. I’ve collected all my coverage so far of the Snap IPO in one place. Find it here .